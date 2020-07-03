A man was found dead Thursday after a fire burned his Hart County residence.
Kentucky State Police said troopers were contacted just before midnight to respond to the fire at 3915 Pleasant Hill Road.
Randall Wease, 50, of Upton, was found dead inside the home.
No foul play is suspected, according to KSP.
