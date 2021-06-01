A Bowling Green man was killed in an apparent ATV accident Sunday night in the Richardsville area.
According to a Warren County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a missing person report at a farm at 314 White Ave. late Sunday night.
With assistance from the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Warren County Emergency Management, deputies Monday morning located the body of 56-year-old Jeff Halter of Bowling Green.
It appears, according to the news release, that Halter was operating his ATV on the farm when he struck a piece of farm equipment, sending the ATV into a rollover.
Halter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.