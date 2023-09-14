Man dies in Warren ATV crash By the Daily News Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man was killed Wednesday evening in an ATV crash in Warren County.According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the agency and other emergency services were called to the site of the crash near 260 Drakes Creek Road. Gary E. Gillon, 56, was located and pronounced dead at the scene.Gillon was the only occupant of the ATV, which crashed on the back of his private property along the edge of Drakes Creek, the sheriff's office said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMorgantown rallies for family after fatal crashBody of missing Smiths Grove man found following searchCancer battle leaves Duvall 'happier than before'Michael Edward SalsmanCharlie W. WhittinghillWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsSearch continues for missing Smiths Grove manGlasgow barber shares love of painting for over 50 yearsShawn Allen FaulknerHugh Gates Hines Jr. Images Videos National News GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire nonpartisan official targeted by 2020 election skeptics AP News Summary at 3:53 p.m. EDT Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting release of her travel, security records Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling POLITICAL NEWS Americans sharply divided over whether Biden acted wrongly in son's businesses, AP-NORC poll shows Governor appoints central Nebraska lawmaker to fill vacant state treasurer post Wisconsin Republicans push redistricting plan to head off adverse court ruling Wisconsin Senate votes to override Evers' 400-year veto and his gutting of tax increase Angry and frustrated, McCarthy finds that even a Biden impeachment inquiry isn't enough for GOP Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView