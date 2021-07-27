A Barren County man died Monday when he fell from the mini-bike he was driving and was struck by two vehicles.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Hiseville Main Street.
Allen Johnson, 26, of Glasgow, was driving his mini-bike when he fell from the vehicle after swerving left.
An unknown vehicle traveling behind Johnson hit him in the road and left the scene, and a second vehicle, driven by Terry Walls, 60, of Liberty, was unable to stop and also struck Johnson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the vehicle that left the scene of this incident is asked to call KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.