The first case of the coronavirus in Warren County has been confirmed, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday afternoon during a news conference in Frankfort.
A 73-year-old Warren County man has been identified as the first local person to be infected with the virus, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
The patient is being treated by TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, according to Andria McGregor, marketing and communication specialist for the hospital.
"TriStar Greenview has been notified that we have a patient who tested positive for COVID-19," McGregor said in an email to the Daily News. "We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and health department."
"Health officials are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the infected person," according to a news release from the BRDHD. "These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms."
“As the situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with KDPH and the residents of the Barren River District," BRDHD Director Matt Hunt said in the release. "The best way to prevent illness is to limit exposure to the virus."
Local officials were still digesting the news Wednesday afternoon, which – given the rapid spread of the virus – was not unexpected.
"We have been expecting a case to appear," Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. "Unfortunately, even as hard as you can pray ... "
"I'm not surprised that at some point we would have a case," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said. "I'm sure our medical professionals are taking good care of the individual.
"Our prayers are with the family and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant," he said.
According to Beshear, there are now 35 confirmed cases of the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. Those cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Harrison, Kenton, Warren, Clark, Lyon, Nelson, Bourbon and Montgomery counties.
– This story will be updated.
