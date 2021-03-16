The body of a Tennessee man was found Tuesday morning in a field in Allen County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted around 10 a.m. Tuesday by the Allen County Sheriff's Office to investigate the incident.
The man, identified as James E. Russell, 55, of Westmoreland, Tenn., was found in a field near his vehicle along the 200 block of Andrew Jackson Highway.
Russell had been reported missing earlier Tuesday morning to Tennessee authorities, according to KSP.
A cause of death is unknown and an autopsy and toxicology exam are scheduled to take place Wednesday at the Office of the Kentucky Medical Examiner.
