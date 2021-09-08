A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in an apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by police who had spent the previous several hours attempting to get him to come out of the residence.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, the incident began when the man fired a shot as property managers attempted to evict him from the residence at 175 Creekwood Ave., Apt. A.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said the property managers, who were not injured, left the scene and called police around 1:54 p.m. Wednesday.
Police heard a second shot fired at the apartment shortly after arriving, though the shot was not directed at any officers, Ward said.
As several bystanders looked on, city police attempted to get the man to come out of the apartment over the course of the afternoon, first by communicating over a loudspeaker, then using a drone to attempt to locate the occupant.
A significant portion of Creekwood Avenue was closed as police attempted to resolve the situation.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the BGPD Critical Response Team arrived to enter the apartment and locate the subject, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, BGPD said.