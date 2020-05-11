Numerous agencies responded Monday night to Lost River Cave in Bowling Green, where a man was found dead in water on cave grounds.
Officer Tim Gray, spokesman for the Western Kentucky University Police Department, said Monday the agency was investigating the death of an unidentified male found on the property.
First responders from multiple agencies were gathered at the cave entrance responding to the incident.
Marlee Boenig, spokeswoman for the Bowling Green Fire Department, said firefighters responded around 6:29 p.m. Monday to a report of a person who had jumped the fence and had gone into the water.
BGFD firefighters were staged in different areas of the property, and Boenig said a rope system was used to recover the victim, who was found in the water.
In addition to WKUPD and BGFD, the Bowling Green Police Department, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Warren County Emergency Management, Warren County Coroner's Office and Medical Center EMS were at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.