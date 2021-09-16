A man arrested in the deadly stabbing of a family friend was found guilty Thursday of murder.
A Warren Circuit Court jury convicted Mach Sar, 37, in the death of Somrhut “Sam” Phan, 29, of Bowling Green. The 12-member jury later recommended a 45-year prison sentence for Sar.
Phan was stabbed 27 times with a knife Jan. 30, 2020, in a trailer at Wheel Mobile Home Park, 436 Dishman Lane.
At the time of the stabbing, both men were staying at the mobile home with Sar’s brother, Rackmey Sean, his wife and their two children.
“Losing Sam has greatly impacted all our lives,” Phan’s fiancee, Rebecca Walker, said during the penalty phase of the trial. “My children have been greatly affected by the loss of their father figure. Sam was a very good, creative, hard-working person. ... His smile and laughter would light up a room.”
Pivotal evidence in the three-day trial came in the form of testimony of three people who were in the trailer when the stabbing occurred.
Rackmey Sean was alerted to the incident by his wife, Catherine Sean, in the early morning hours Jan. 30, 2020. They both testified coming upon a living room scene with Sar holding a knife while standing over the body of Phan.
Sar’s fiancee, Stephanie Harris, testified that she witnessed the stabbing occur and that she tried unsuccessfully to intervene.
Jurors heard testimony that Sar took Harris and their four children out of the trailer shortly after the incident and traveled to Elkhart, Ind., where the family had been living before coming to Bowling Green.
It was in Indiana where the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Sar the afternoon of the stabbing.
The jury was shown surveillance footage placing Sar at Jumping Jack’s convenience store in Morgantown a couple hours after the stabbing as well as video footage of Sar’s interview with Bowling Green Police Department Detectives Mike Nade and David Grimsley after his arrest.
In the video, Sar claimed a masked intruder slightly taller than him stabbed Phan but did not provide any additional details when pressed by detectives.
After being found guilty, Sar took the witness stand during the penalty phase and talked about his children and about his relationship with Phan.
“He was like a little brother, I wish it never happened,” Sar said, attempting to fight back tears. “Every day I live with regret. ... I wish he had just stopped what he had been doing.”
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron asked Sar to clarify what he meant, and Sar said Phan had attacked him and ran into the knife.
“He just kept trying to swing at me,” Sar said.
During the trial, jurors heard testimony that Sar and Phan had been verbally sparring with each other in a joking manner in the hours leading up to the stabbing.
Harris testified Wednesday that she heard Phan tell Sar, “You think you’re so smooth” and that Sar then got up off the couch, retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Phan.
Jurors heard evidence that methamphetamine was found in Phan’s system at an autopsy and police recovered a capped syringe and a bag of suspected meth from Phan’s pants pocket.
Sar’s attorney, Kayla Fugate of the state Department of Public Advocacy, attempted to place the incident in context, saying during her closing argument that Sar acted under extreme emotional disturbance, brought on by his precarious financial situation when he left a forklift-driving job in Indiana for a business opportunity in Bowling Green with his sister that did not materialize.
Fugate said Sar brought his family to his brother’s home with their possessions in a garbage bag, and he had little more than $3 in his bank account when they moved in with the Seans.
“It’s important to recognize that when stressors build in life, when tensions are high, people do not act as they normally would,” Fugate said. “Mach did not plan to kill Sam ... something in Mach snapped, he was not himself.”
Cohron countered in his closing argument that Sar’s actions did not reflect those of a person under extreme emotional disturbance.
“This is a man who, no question, made a mistake, but the mistake he made is murder,” Cohron said. “He was not so enraged or so inflamed as to lose all judgment. He’s not lost it, he hasn’t snapped. He’s done a horrible thing, though.”
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set final sentencing for Sar on Oct. 26.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.