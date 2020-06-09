A Simpson County man was found shot to death Monday in Butler County.
Kentucky State Police said troopers were contacted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting in the Roundhill area about 4:30 p.m.
Law enforcement located Ricky Watkins, 33, of Franklin, on Sleepy Hollow Road with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSP continues to investigate.
