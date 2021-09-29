A California man who admitted to his role in bringing about 75 pounds of crystal meth to Bowling Green was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison.
George Sanchez, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on a count of conspiring to possess meth with the intent to distribute.
Sanchez was one of eight people indicted on charges of taking part in the conspiracy, which authorities say involved the funneling of large quantities of meth from California to Bowling Green.
Three of the people charged have pleaded guilty and Sanchez has received the stiffest punishment of those convicted thus far.
"George is sorry for the choices he made that put him in this position," Sanchez's attorney, Bryce Caldwell, said in court at Wednesday's hearing.
In pleading guilty, Sanchez reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he admitted to his part in the conspiracy, in which court documents describe him as being responsible for more than 34 kilograms of the drug and of occupying a supervising role in its distribution.
The investigation took off following a traffic stop in Texas on July 24, 2020, that led to the discovery and seizure of a package containing 40 pounds of meth, according to law enforcement.
The driver of the car that was stopped reportedly told police he was driving the rental vehicle from California to Bowling Green to deliver the drugs to Tyrecus Crowe, one of the eight men charged in the conspiracy.
Crowe has pleaded not guilty.
The driver also allegedly told police that Crowe provided him with $105,000 in cash to bring to California, where he would meet with Sanchez in Los Angeles.
Sanchez and the driver then traveled to a residence, where the money was hand-counted and weighed on a scale during the drug deal, federal prosecutors said.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned of a 25-pound shipment that had previously come to Bowling Green from the same dealers in California, according to prosecutors.
Local law enforcement officials have said this case has involved the largest quantity of meth seized in Warren County.
Though federal sentencing guidelines, which take into the account a defendant's criminal history and involvement in the crimes to which he has pleaded guilty, called for a sentence of roughly 24 to 30 years for Sanchez, the plea agreement he reached recommended a 17-year sentence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin said in court that Sanchez's willingness to accept responsibility early in the case factored into the sentence reached in the plea agreement.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers accepted the agreement, though he said without having that as guidance he was more likely to impose a 20-year sentence given the amount of drugs involved.
"I can't imagine the drugs he was selling to Mr. Crowe was the only customer of the week or even his only customer of the day," Stivers said.