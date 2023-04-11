A man was arrested Monday in Barren County after reportedly holding a knife to a woman’s throat as she was driving a truck.
According to the Cave City Police Department, officers were dispatched early Monday morning to Mammoth Cave Road on a report of a possible impaired driver in a red Ford Ranger pickup truck with a person leaning out of the driver’s side door.
Police stopped the vehicle and found that Bobby Ray Logsdon holding a knife to the woman’s throat, Cave City police said.
Logsdon, 60, reportedly yelled at police to stay back or he would cut the woman’s threat, and after police commanded him to drop the knife, he climbed over the woman into the passenger seat and made her drive from the stop, police said.
The vehicle was stopped again on Happy Valley Street, and Logsdon was arrested after an hour of negotiations, with police seizing a tobacco cutting knife from him, police said.
Logsdon was charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was lodged in Barren County Corrections Center under a $50,000 cash bond.
The Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police assisted in the investigation.
