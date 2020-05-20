A Nashville man who admitted his involvement in a deadly Cave City burglary has been ordered to spend 131/2 years in prison.
Devonja Zyree Sweat, 24, was sentenced Monday in Barren Circuit Court on charges of first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Sweat, along with Inell Crayton, was accused of forcing his way into the Cave City apartment of Keshawn Sarver on Dec. 28, 2018. The incident resulted in Sarver, 22, being shot to death.
A Kentucky State Police investigation identified Crayton as the person who allegedly fired the fatal shots.
Sweat had also been charged with complicity to commit murder, but that charge was dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the other counts in March, according to Barren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner.
In addition to the prison sentence, Sweat will be required under the plea deal to testify against Crayton should that case proceed to trial, Gardner said.
Crayton, 24, of Scottsville, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
His case was scheduled for a trial in April, but the trial was postponed in light of restrictions on court proceedings imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a 2019 preliminary hearing in Barren District Court, KSP Detective Joshua Amos testified that Crayton confessed to shooting Sarver and implicated Sweat during a police interview.
Amos said at the hearing that Crayton, Sweat and Kayla Anderson had traveled to Cave City on the day of the homicide to meet with Sarver and buy marijuana from him.
After meeting with Sarver at the apartment complex where he lived, the group traveled to another location, where Crayton gave Sarver money that was meant to pay for the drugs, Amos said.
“After several minutes, (Crayton) explained that (Sarver) never returned with the marijuana,” Amos said in 2019.
That led Crayton and Sweat, who were both armed with handguns, to go back to the apartment complex and look for Sarver.
After talking with some residents at the complex, the two found Sarver’s apartment.
Crayton told police he saw Sarver in his apartment through a window and kicked open the front door.
“(Crayton) said whenever he kicked open the front door, the first shot was fired from the door and the other two were fired at close range to the victim,” Amos said at the preliminary hearing.
Police recovered two intact bullets and fragments of a third bullet at the apartment. Sarver’s body was found just outside the bathroom.
After leaving the apartment, Crayton called Anderson and told her a shooting had just occurred and she needed to pick up him and Sweat, Amos said.
A firearm was discarded from their vehicle on U.S. 31-E and later recovered by police, along with a second firearm.
Anderson is charged with tampering with physical evidence and has pleaded not guilty.
