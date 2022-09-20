A man connected to the trafficking of several pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday to more than 16 years in prison.
Dimitri Hill, 30, was given a 200-month sentence in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
He pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Court records said Hill and three co-defendants were involved in a conspiracy in Warren County from Oct. 1, 2019, to Nov. 18, 2020, to deal meth.
Hill’s role in the conspiracy involved obtaining the drug in bulk and providing it to his co-defendants to redistribute in Bowling Green, and the conspiracy involved more than 4.5 kilograms – nearly 10 pounds – of meth, according to a plea agreement.
“Mr. Hill was responsible for an awful lot of methamphetamine coming into this county,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin said Tuesday during Hill’s sentencing hearing.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account a defendant’s conduct in the active criminal case and any prior criminal history when formulating a range of penalties, initially suggested a sentence ranging from 30 years to life in prison for Hill.
Hill’s attorney, Mark Smith, argued that the federal sentencing guidelines overstated Hill’s criminal history, giving excess weight for instance to a misdemeanor theft conviction.
Smith also argued that Hill had few role models in his childhood, with both parents dealing with drug addiction and incarceration and Hill turning to drug use early in life.
Hill expressed remorse for his actions in court.
“I never knew the effect this drug had on peoples’ brains until I got locked up these last 18 months and was in a cell with people dealing with the long-term effects,” Hill said. “I pray that I will one day be able to get over the fact that I took part in what is wrong in my community.”
One co-defendant in the case, Secia Navarro, was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and possession charges.
The same counts are pending against Christopher Smock and Trisha Lundy.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
