A Cave City man who was caught selling counterfeit merchandise was directed Wednesday to serve eight weekends in the Warren County Regional Jail.
Yan Chen, 68, appeared in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to be sentenced on two counts of trafficking in counterfeit goods and three counts of aiding/assisting in preparing false returns to the IRS.
Chen had pleaded guilty to the charges, which stemmed from allegations that he sold off-brand items at Flea Land in Bowling Green and Retail and Wholesale Market in Cave City that purported to be made by Apple, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Gucci, Dolce and Gabbana, Michael Kors and other well-known brands.
Chen also admitted preparing tax returns for the years 2013-15 that underreported his business income and gross receipts for each year, and he was ordered to pay $272,726 to the IRS.
Federal prosecutors had sought a two-year prison sentence for Chen, while Chen’s attorney, Mark Chandler, argued for Chen to avoid imprisonment due to his relatively advanced age, leaving him vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated.
Chandler said Chen, a Chinese national, speaks little English and would be unable to communicate with staff and other inmates in prison.
“I would submit that, being a 69-year-old man when he gets to prison, not understanding a word of what’s being said and trying to acclimate to those circumstances is similar to being in solitary confinement,” said Chandler, who also argued for Chen to voluntarily surrender in April.
Chandler said Chen made a $50,000 payment toward his tax obligation and has forfeited a vehicle as well as financial interest in his home, making him unlikely to commit any new offenses.
Chen also cooperated with investigators and shared information about where he bought merchandise in New York that he sold here, with counterfeit labels affixed.
“He’s not going to bring fashion to the masses and sell $25 Louis Vuitton bags anymore,” Chandler said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Weiser said the value of the merchandise, had it been legitimate, would come to around $2.2 million.
Questioned by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers, Weiser said no companies had requested restitution in the criminal case, though Coach has filed a lawsuit against Chen in federal court.
“Mr. Chen not only sold counterfeit goods ... but for years he hid his receipts and income from his tax preparer and didn’t pay taxes he owed for services he enjoyed,” Weiser said.
Stivers said there was “no excusing” Chen’s underreporting of his taxes, but the companies whose counterfeit labels were placed on off-brand items “can certainly fend for themselves” and denied a request from Weiser to order Chen to pay an additional $224,299 in restitution.
Stivers also allowed Chen to begin serving his sentence in April.
