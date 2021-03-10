A Texas man arrested in Simpson County while transporting more than 30 pounds of cocaine in a tractor-trailer was ordered Tuesday to pay a $30,000 fine and spend 18 months in prison.
Arne Ewens, 63, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, having previously pleaded guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute.
Ewens came to the attention of area law enforcement last year when the Bowling Green field office for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received information from the Chicago DHS office about a suspicious tractor-trailer traveling in the Bowling Green area.
Local DHS agents were given a description of the vehicle, trailer and license plate number and located it May 20 at a gas station in Franklin.
The vehicle was later stopped at an inspection station on Interstate 65, and after police were given consent to search the vehicle with the aid of a K-9, officers found 15 bundles of cocaine hidden in a metal container under the bunk of the vehicle, according to federal court records.
The quantity of cocaine totaled nearly 33 pounds.
Ewens told investigators during a police interview that he planned to take the drugs to a location in Winchester, then continue to Ohio to drop off the truck's legitimate cargo before returning to Texas, a criminal complaint said.
"Ewens advised that he was being paid $1,000 per kilogram of narcotics to deliver it," DHS Task Force Officer Brad Harper said in the criminal complaint filed last year.
At his sentencing hearing, Ewens' attorney, Blake Beliles, argued for leniency for his client based on his lack of a criminal history prior to this arrest.
"I know in my conversations with Mr. Ewens, he would tell you this is not who he is," Beliles said in court. "I think he got put in a situation where he was afraid if he turned it down, what would happen and he just put himself in a horrible situation."
Ewens reportedly told police shortly after his arrest that he was approached about delivering the drugs while at a mechanic shop in Texas.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account the details of a defendant's criminal offenses and prior history, recommended a prison sentence ranging from 27 to 33 months.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin asked for a sentence within the guidelines for Ewens.
"This was a lot of drugs that was going to make it to the streets," Yurchisin said.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers said Ewens' lack of prior criminal history weighed in his favor and recognized Ewens' role in the offense as a "mule" transporting the drugs and as someone who appeared to be "driven by greed" to commit the crime.
"I think society would be better off if (Ewens') prison time was curtailed and he paid a substantial fine," Stivers said.
The $30,000 fine is due 12 months after Ewens is released from prison.
