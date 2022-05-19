A man who admitted taking part in a large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy centered in Bowling Green has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Andre Graham, 31, of St. Louis, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green after having pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Graham is one of eight people to have been charged in the conspiracy, in which law enforcement seized a shipment of nearly 40 pounds of methamphetamine en route to Bowling Green.
All the people charged have pleaded guilty. Graham is the fourth to have been sentenced.
Prior to sentencing, Graham’s attorney, federal public defender Don Meier, argued in a sentencing memorandum for Graham to receive a 10-year sentence, the mandatory minimum he could have gotten in the federal case.
Meier argued that Graham was not involved in the planning or organization of any drug offenses and had “absolutely no decision-making authority” in the conspiracy.
Meier said in the filing that Graham’s involvement in the conspiracy was at a “low level” and lasted only two months after Graham moved to Bowling Green to help Tyrecus Crowe deal with a number of health issues.
Crowe has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the case and awaits sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Yurchisin sought a sentence of 24 years and four months for Graham, arguing that Graham was responsible for an “extremely large amount” of meth that local law enforcement has said is among the largest meth seizures in Bowling Green’s history.
According to a sentencing memorandum filed last week by Yurchisin, law enforcement was conducting surveillance of Crowe during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 27, 2020.
During that surveillance, agents watched Crowe meet with Graham at a residence and travel together to the area of Greenwood Mall.
According to Yurchisin’s memorandum, while Graham and Crowe were at a store, another co-defendant, Brandon Cherry, arrived at the scene and walked back and forth between the store and Crowe’s vehicle.
“During this time Cherry met with Graham inside of Crowe’s vehicle to pay off a drug debt owed by Cherry for a pound of methamphetamine,” Yurchisin said in the filing. “(Graham) facilitated this transaction by giving the methamphetamine to Cherry the day before and then collecting the money owed to Crowe the following day.”
Three days after that meeting, law enforcement in Texas intercepted a shipment of about 39.72 pounds of meth intended for Crowe in a vehicle driven by Raymond Derouse, another co-defendant.
Investigation revealed that Graham hired Derouse to deliver about $100,000 to California and bring the meth back to Crowe in Bowling Green, court records show.
“The undisputed facts of the case are that (Graham) hired at least one person (Derouse) from out of state to join the conspiracy,” Yurchisin said in the memorandum. “The defendant introduced Derouse to Crowe and then maintained text message contact with Derouse ... the defendant recruited and coordinated the activities of at least one drug courier in an eight-person conspiracy.”