A Nashville man driving a stolen car is accused of leading a police on a chase through Warren County.
Jason Montez Overton, 33, was arrested Thursday on charges of receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, improper registration plate and disregarding a traffic control device.
According to arrest citations, Overton was observed speeding on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro and refused to stop when a Kentucky State Police trooper attempted to pull him over.
A chase ensued that covered Veterans, Morgantown Road, Interstate 165 and Russellville Road, where the pursuit was terminated prior to Rockfield Elementary School.
Overton was later seen traveling on U.S. 68-Ky. 80 near Auburn, with Logan County sheriff’s deputies and Russellville city police officers pursuing him until he was stopped on Smith Street in Russellville.
Police learned that the Tennessee license plate on the Camaro did not belong to the vehicle, the car itself had been reported stolen and a rifle that had been reported stolen last year was also found in the car, according to arrest citations.
Overton was booked into Warren County Regional Jail and no bond has been set.
