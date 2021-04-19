A grand jury indicted a Bowling Green man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting downtown.
Dederic Anderson, 29, has been charged with murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Anderson is accused of shooting Tayveon Bibb, 23, of Bowling Green, on Jan. 10 in the 3000 block of East Main Avenue.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which arrested Anderson on Jan. 17.
City police were called to Three Brothers Bar on East Main on a report of people possibly having guns there. As officers patrolled on foot behind the business, they heard gunshots from the front of the building and ran toward the scene, where they found Bibb had been shot five times.
Police spoke with witnesses and learned about an ongoing feud between Bibb and two men, Anderson and Antwan Britt.
BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins testified at a hearing in January in Warren District Court that there had been prior physical confrontations involving the men and threatening messages sent over Snapchat, and at least one incident of shots fired involving the suspects prior to the homicide.
Anderson arrived at BGPD headquarters Jan. 16 and spoke with detectives. At that time, he denied any involvement with the shooting and claimed to have been at a friend’s house on Kelly Road, Robbins said.
Police made contact with the friend, who provided more details about the night of the shooting.
Speaking with people at the house, police learned Britt and Anderson traveled downtown in separate vehicles with friends in the early morning hours of Jan. 10.
One of the vehicles left the scene soon afterward, and the driver of the remaining vehicle stayed in the car, telling police that Britt later said he fired a shot, Robbins said.
Anderson would go on to confess his involvement.
“(Anderson) stated he observed Mr. Bibb, he said Mr. Bibb punched him in the face and then (Anderson) began shooting three to four times,” Robbins testified. “He said Mr. Britt was with him when he shot but did not state whether Mr. Britt had fired any rounds.”
During the police interview, Anderson claimed to have sold his gun to a person in Nashville, Robbins testified.
“(Anderson) would not give us any information on the person whom he sold it to,” Robbins said. “He gave a very vague description.”
Britt, 23, was arrested in Glasgow on a charge of murder and his case is pending.
According to court records, he was found in an apartment with Megan Sequeira, 34, of Scottsville, who was arrested on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension.
