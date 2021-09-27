A man accused in a fatal shooting on Collegeview Drive has been indicted.
Michael Shawn Burgett, 45, address unknown, was formally charged by a Warren County grand jury with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender in the death of Robert Cherry.
Burgett is accused of shooting Cherry, 43, of Bowling Green, on July 22.
Burgett is set to be arraigned Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called about the incident in the 1300 block of Collegeview Drive.
Cherry was found dead in the street by law enforcement from a gunshot wound.
Burgett was named as the shooter by Kellie Fisher, a witness who reported that Burgett and Cherry had been in a verbal argument just before the shooting, according to testimony from BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow at a preliminary hearing in July.
The argument reportedly took place in front of Cherry’s home on Audubon Drive.
Fisher reported hearing a gunshot while inside the home, and when she went out she saw Burgett walking away and Cherry beginning to walk after him, Scharlow said.
Cherry and Fisher then got into a vehicle together and left the residence, driving around until Cherry reportedly saw Burgett walking along Collegeview Drive and got out of the vehicle.
Police received information that Burgett dropped a firearm as Cherry exited the vehicle, and as Cherry advanced toward Burgett, Burgett picked up the firearm and fired two rounds, at least one of which struck Cherry, Scharlow testified.
About 30 minutes after police were dispatched to the scene, officers found a shirtless Burgett in the 1300 block of South Lee Drive and took him into custody.
Scharlow said another witness attempted to follow Burgett as he left the scene of the shooting and provided information to help police locate him.
Burgett declined to give a statement to police after he was taken into custody, but he made incriminating statements while “talking to himself” after police stopped attempting to interview him, Scharlow testified.
Fisher is named as the victim in the wanton endangerment count against Burgett.