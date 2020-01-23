A man currently in custody for illegally reentering the U.S. after deportation has been indicted in connection with a 2018 double homicide at a Bowling Green apartment.
Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada, 38, was indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury on two counts of murder.
The indictment accuses him of inflicting multiple sharp force injuries on Deloris Hampton Stacker, 62, and Karen L. Burks, 53, whose bodies were found Dec. 11, 2018, inside Burks' residence at 2108 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 2.
Detective Kyle Scharlow of the Bowling Green Police Department testified before the grand jury that returned the indictment.
A warrant has been issued for Flores-Jarada, who is in custody in Grayson County Detention Center on unrelated federal charges.
On the morning of the slayings, city police received a call from the Rock Creek Drive apartment regarding an unknown trouble.
When BGPD officers arrived, they were met by a woman who reported that someone was lying against the back door of the apartment and appeared to be surrounded by blood, according to a city police report.
Police later identified the victim found against the door as Burks.
The back door was unlocked, but police were unable to fully open it due to the weight of the body against the door.
Officers went to the front door, finding it locked and with blood on the handle, according to a city police report.
BGPD officers forced entry into the apartment and located the bodies. Stacker was found lying in the living room, covered in blood, police records show.
Flores-Jarada had pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to a charge of illegal reentry after deportation/removal.
He was determined to have been illegally present in the U.S. by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials following an arrest in Bowling Green on April 20 by BGPD on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
According to federal court records, Flores-Jarada had previously been deported in 2005 after found to have been residing illegally in the U.S. and in 2008 following a federal conviction in Texas for conspiring to import marijuana.
He then admitted to re-entering the U.S. in 2016, federal court records show.
No court date has been set in the murder case.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise has set a $500,000 cash bond.
