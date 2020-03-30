An Indiana resident suspected in a deadly stabbing at Wheel Mobile Home Park has been indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Mach Sar, 36, of Elkhart, Ind., was formally charged by the Warren County grand jury Wednesday.
Sar is accused of stabbing Somrhut Phan, 29, at Phan's residence in the trailer park at 436 Dishman Lane on Jan. 30.
The Bowling Green Police Department said Sar and his girlfriend left the residence after the stabbing and traveled to Indiana, where Sar was located later in the day by the U.S. Marshals Service and arrested.
Sar has been in Warren County Regional Jail since Feb. 12.
BGPD Detective Mike Nade testified at a preliminary hearing last month that Sar had been staying at the trailer, where a cousin lived.
A woman at the trailer told police she woke up to the sounds of an argument and saw Sar on top of Phan, attacking him.
Nade said Sar admitted his involvement in the attack to another witness.
“Sar told (the witness) that he had stabbed Phan approximately 30 times and he was aiming for his heart,” Nade said during the preliminary hearing.
Police found a 10-inch kitchen knife about 10 yards from the trailer, and blood samples were obtained from the trailer and Sar’s vehicle.
Investigators were not aware of any prior instances of violence between Phan and Sar but learned of an apparent financial motive for the attack.
“We believe Phan had taken a picture of a debit card or taken some money from (Sar),” Nade said.
When Sar was captured in Indiana, he gave a statement to police that a masked intruder attacked Phan, but when detectives pressed Sar on his account, he ended the interview and asked for an attorney, Nade testified.
At the time of his arrest, Sar was charged only with murder. The tampering count was added by the grand jury.
Sar remains in jail under a $500,000 cash bond.
