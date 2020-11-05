A 32-count federal indictment accuses a man of taking several firearms from a Horse Cave pawn shop.
Brandon Wayne Parker was formally charged Tuesday by a federal grand jury with nine counts of theft of a firearm from a federal firearms licensee, nine counts of possession of stolen firearms, seven counts of aggravated identity theft and seven counts of entering false information on ATF forms.
The indictment accuses Parker of committing the offenses between November 2016 and Aug. 22, 2018, in Hart County and elsewhere.
Parker is alleged to have stolen seven pistols, a shotgun and a rifle from a licensed dealer.
The seven aggravated identity theft counts against Parker cover the same time period and stem from allegations in the indictment that he concealed his theft of seven firearms from Master Pawn of Horse Cave by illegally using the names, birthdates, driver's license numbers and other identifiers of different people on a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Firearms Transaction Record.
That paperwork, also known as an ATF Form 4473, is filled whenever a person buys a firearm from a licensed dealer, and licensees retain a copy of each form.
Parker is accused in the indictment of using the identities of seven people to create the false impression that they bought the firearms.
The firearm theft and possession of stolen firearms counts are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while each count of filling out false information on the ATF Form 4473 carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. The remaining counts each carry a penalty of up to two years in prison.
Parker is scheduled to appear Nov. 18 for arraignment in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
