A man suspected of multiple robberies in Louisville has been indicted in connection with the shooting last year of another man in Bowling Green.
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez, 20, no address, was formally charged Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury with first-degree assault.
The indictment accuses Mayorga-Sanchez of shooting William Kuprion on Oct. 27.
The shooting was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to 3503 Nashville Road about 10:45 p.m. Oct. 27 regarding a disturbance.
Police learned Kuprion was shot after he confronted a man in a vehicle in front of his residence. The vehicle had left the scene before police arrived.
Kuprion was treated at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for multiple gunshot wounds.
According to an affidavit supporting a criminal complaint sworn Nov. 10 by BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow, witnesses described the shooter as a young Hispanic male who left the scene with another person in a white pickup truck.
Scharlow had been contacted Nov. 9 by a Louisville Metro Police detective who had information related to the shooting the previous month in Bowling Green.
Police in Louisville had developed Mayorga-Sanchez as a suspect in a separate case there with the help of a confidential informant, who had reported that Maoyrga-Sanchez was involved in the shooting in Bowling Green.
Mayorga-Sanchez was taken into custody Nov. 9 in Louisville, and Scharlow traveled there to interview him about the shooting.
“Mayorga-Sanchez provided details that confirmed his presence at 3503 Nashville Road on Oct. 27, 2021,” Scharlow said in the affidavit.
According to court records, Mayorga-Sanchez recalled seeing someone holding a baseball bat, a statement that Kuprion corroborated when he told police he was holding a club during the incident.
“Mayorga-Sanchez admitted he fired shots while fleeing from the location, and left the scene in a ‘white or beige’ truck,” Scharlow said in the affidavit.
Mayorga-Sanchez is in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond and is due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
He is under federal indictment in U.S. District Court in connection with a series of crimes reported in Louisville, including an Oct. 26 carjacking in which a person was shot.
Mayorga-Sanchez is charged federally with carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.