A Bowling Green man arrested in October after a shooting has been indicted on multiple criminal charges.
Jamin Keshean Pewett, 27, is expected to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Pewett is accused of shooting Christopher Wilkinson, 22, in the leg with a handgun during a confrontation Oct. 20 in the parking lot of Hilltop Club apartment complex.
Police filed just the assault charge at the time of Pewett’s arrest. The additional counts came from the Warren County grand jury.
The incident was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to previous testimony from BGPD Detective Matt Wheat, Wilkinson told officers he and his girlfriend arrived at the apartment complex at 2426 Thoroughbred Drive in separate vehicles after leaving their respective jobs.
After Wilkinson parked his car, he walked to where his girlfriend had parked, noticing three males standing at the edge of the parking lot in a nearby breezeway.
Wilkinson reported that he heard the group making comments about and “catcalling” his girlfriend, and when he turned to verbally confront them, a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a shot, striking Wilkinson, Wheat said at a court hearing in October.
Wilkinson’s girlfriend gave police a similar description of the shooter and said she recognized him as an acquaintance from her hometown of Owensboro, Wheat said.
The girlfriend found the alleged shooter’s Snapchat account, and police found a Facebook account for Pewett linked to the Snapchat page.
“As we showed her Mr. Pewett’s picture on his Facebook profile she stated there was 100 percent, no doubt in her mind that this was the person who shot Mr. Wilkinson,” Wheat said in October.
Police also made contact with a witness who lived in an apartment near the shooting. The witness reported hearing a vehicle enter the parking lot about five minutes before he heard gunshots.
The resident went to the balcony and saw Pewett driving a Chevrolet Equinox.
Wheat said police found the Equinox was registered to the mother of two of Pewett’s children and located it at another apartment complex, where they spoke with the woman, who said she drove with Pewett to Thoroughbred Drive on the day of the shooting.
Pewett was arrested Oct. 21 and remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $15,000 cash bond.
