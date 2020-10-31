A Hardin County man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Bowling Green bar has been indicted.
Shannon Eugene Ward, 43, of Elizabethtown, was charged by a Warren County grand jury with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Ward was arrested in the death of Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, who was shot Sept. 5 at Whiskey River Pub on River Street.
The Bowling Green Police Department initially charged Ward only with murder, but the grand jury added the wanton endangerment charge, alleging that Ward's conduct created substantial danger of injury or death to another person at the scene.
City police were called to the bar Sept. 5 after receiving reports of a shooting, and officers found Souders on the ground with a wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene after EMS attempted to perform life-saving measures, according to a city police report.
Multiple people at the bar identified Ward as the alleged gunman.
In a preliminary hearing last month in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified that video surveillance footage from the business shows Ward and Souders standing next to each other at the bar when Ward pulls a handgun from his waistband and shoots Souders.
According to police records, Ward was then taken down by a number of people and his handgun was removed and placed behind the bar, where police recovered it.
Grimsley testified last month about speaking with two witnesses at the scene who reported that there had been no apparent signs of conflict between the two before the shooting, though a police report noted that a witness claimed to have seen Ward acting in a confrontational way with other patrons.
“(Souders) was described as someone who helps keep the peace inside the bar, he helps the bartenders and keeps everybody cool,” Grimsley said during the September court hearing, adding that nothing indicated that Ward and Souders were prior acquaintances.
Ward had been at the bar with his girlfriend, who claimed to have been in the bathroom at the time of the shooting and only witnessed the aftermath, according to Grimsley.
According to an arrest citation, Ward told BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak at the hospital that he had acted in self-defense.
“He stated he had been physically attacked prior to using his weapon, which is not supported by the video evidence at the bar,” Grimsley said in court last month.
Ward is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond and is set to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
