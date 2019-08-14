A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday against a man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile.
Larry Todd Montgomery was charged with sexual abuse of a minor.
The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, alleged that Montgomery abused a male child between the ages of 12 and 16 in Edmonson County on July 15, 2017.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
