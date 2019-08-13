A single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Three Springs Road left the driver injured.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, investigation determined that Phillip Scarborough was traveling south on Three Springs Road when his vehicle left the right shoulder, causing him to overcorrect and exit the left shoulder.
The vehicle then struck an embankment, went airborne and hit a tree about three feet above the ground.
Scarborough had to be freed from the vehicle by first responders. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
