A man suffered multiple injuries following an assault that occurred early Sunday downtown outside the Capitol Arts Center.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, police responded around 12:53 a.m. Sunday to the area regarding a fight involving multiple people.
A witness told police he was in the alleyway beside the theater when he heard a scream. When he came out of the alley, he saw multiple people kicking and punching a woman on the ground.
Police spoke to the woman, who said she and her boyfriend were at Rocky's when someone called her and said he had been punched. She and the man met their friend at East Main Avenue and College Street and tried to talk him out of finding whoever had punched him, according to the report.
When they approached the alley beside Capitol Arts, four people came out of the alley and started yelling at them, and a fight soon broke out.
One of the assailants was described as a white man with facial hair who had a cane, top hat and a gold vest, and another was described as a white woman wearing a black wig and black dress.
The woman refused medical attention but complained of back pain, abdominal pain, a cut to her right elbow and a cut to her right ear.
The man who was assaulted was taken to The Medical Center. Police attempted to get a statement from him, but he said he did not remember anything and kept asking what happened to him and why he was at the hospital, the report said.
Nurses confirmed the male victim had multiple facial fractures, and he was flown to a trauma center in Nashville.
Police learned that the man had a fractured vertebra in his neck, a broken jaw, multiple other fractures and had to have his lips sewn together, the report said.
Police searched the area for the suspects, but were unable to locate them.
A black hat with a red emblem was found at the scene of the fight and taken into evidence.
