A Simpson County man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Logan County.
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said a 2001 Infiniti driven by Barry S. Harrison, 37, of Franklin, was traveling east in the 5600 block of Franklin Road about 11 p.m. Saturday when it left the road, struck a wooden fence and overturned numerous times, coming to rest in the westbound lane.
Deputies believe Harrison fell asleep at the wheel.
Harrison suffered multiple fractures to his neck and face along with numerous scrapes and cuts to his head and body.
He was transported to Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green and then to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.