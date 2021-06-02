A man who admitted to stealing a truck from a good Samaritan who had stopped to offer assistance in a crash was sentenced Wednesday to five years and three months in prison.
Dusty G. Westmoreland, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on a robbery charge.
According to court records, Mammoth Cave National Park rangers responded Sept. 26 to a crash and vehicle fire near Mammoth Cave Parkway and Brownsville Road.
That vehicle turned out to have been reported stolen, court records show.
At the scene, authorities learned that a man had stopped his Ford F-150 pickup truck after coming upon the crash site to see whether anyone was in the burning vehicle.
The man then saw someone, later identified as Westmoreland, get into the pickup truck.
As the man attempted to stop Westmoreland, a struggle ensued and Westmoreland wrested control of the truck and drove away, dragging the man a short distance along the shoulder of the road.
He was later treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for facial injuries and scrapes to his right arm and right leg, according to court records.
Later in the day, a Mammoth Cave maintenance worker reported seeing a blue Ford F-150 truck parked on the shoulder of Carmichael Road and witnessing a man who appeared to be bleeding from his head while tearing apart the inside of the truck.
Police made contact with Westmoreland at the scene and took him into custody.
Westmoreland's attorney, federal public defender Chasity Beyl, said Westmoreland had been suffering from mental illness and addiction to methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
"When this crime was committed, he was not sober and he was not a well person," Beyl said in court.
In addition to the prison sentence, Westmoreland was ordered by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers to pay $29,926.63 in restitution for the damaged vehicles.