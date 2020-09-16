A single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 65 resulted in the death of a LaRue County man.
According to Kentucky State Police, a 2001 Ford pickup truck driven by Jeffery Midlar, 67, of Magnolia, was traveling north on I-65 around 1:30 p.m. when Midlar lost control of his vehicle near the 40-mile marker in Warren County.
The truck hit a concrete wall dividing the northbound and southbound lanes and Midlar, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.
Midlar was pronounced dead at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.