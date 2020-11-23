A two-vehicle crash in Hart County Monday afternoon left one person dead.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Cub Run Highway, west of Munfordville.
A 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Johnny Moran III, 24, of Leitchfield, was traveling south when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane in the 1200 block and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer driven by Bennie Sims, 64, of Clarkson.
Moran was taken to The Medical Center in Caverna, where he was pronounced dead. Sims was not injured in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.