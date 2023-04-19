The name of the person shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop involving a Kentucky State Police trooper has been identified.
Warren County Deputy Coroner Eric Thomason said that Lonnie Earl Cowles, 46, of Bowling Green, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Cowles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kentucky State Police said the "trooper-involved shooting" happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday on Plano Road.
No troopers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.
Court records indicate that Cowles was the subject of at least one arrest warrant at the time of his death.
A Warren County grand jury indicted Cowles last month on charges of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender and a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 8, according to court records.
Cowles also failed to appear for a Feb. 2 court date in Warren District Court for a traffic citation, leading to the issuance of a warrant, records show.
Monday's shooting brought several KSP troopers to the scene and resulted in the closure of a portion of Plano Road for several hours from Collett Road to Ky. 9007.
Investigators at the scene took multiple pictures of a gray Pontiac Grand Am resting on the shoulder of Plano Road across from Red Rock Market with both its passenger side doors open.
