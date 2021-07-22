A man was shot dead Thursday night on Collegeview Drive.
The Bowling Green Police Department received a call about the shooting around 8:16 p.m. Thursday and first responders arrived at the scene in the 1400 block of Collegeview Drive three minutes later, according to BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
A male victim with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene.
City police have identified a suspect, but have not released names of either the suspect or victim as of Thursday night.
An autopsy is expected to be performed Friday on the victim.