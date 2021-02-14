Man killed, two others injured in Rockfield shooting Sunday

A violent altercation between two men resulted in the death of a third – 74-year-old Russell Heard of Rockfield, Kentucky State Police said in a news release Sunday evening.
Earlier in the day, police responded to 995 Galloways Mill Road, where a shooting was reported.
According to Kentucky State Police, Russell Heard’s death was the result of a fight between 37-year-old Daniel W. Moore of Greensburg and 35-year-old Bradley E. Heard of Rockfield, who police identified as Russell Heard’s son.
“The incident resulted in Daniel Moore receiving a knife wound. Moore, who was armed with a handgun, fired multiple rounds striking Bradley Heard along with his father, 74-year-old Russell Heard of Rockfield.
Russell Heard was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. Bradley Heard was transported to The Medical Center at Bowling Green with gunshot wounds,” according to a Kentucky State Police news release. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found Moore in a red Ford Ranger on Russellville Road near I-165. He was then taken to The Medical Center for treatment and is currently lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. He faces a charge of first-degree manslaughter, police said.
Earlier, Kentucky State Police Post 3 spokesman Trooper Daniel Priddy said police initially responded to a report of a shooting at the residence shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The residence at 995 Galloways Mill Road is located about eight miles off Russellville Road in rural Warren County.
Responding agencies included the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, KSP Post 3 and the Warren County Coroner’s Office, Priddy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.