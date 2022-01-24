Bowling Green resident Gentian Emini had spent more than nine months building a new home in the Creekwood subdivision and was preparing to move in. But on the morning of Dec. 11, those plans changed.
Emini’s home was nearly completed, but a tornado demolished the site along with a large percentage of the neighborhood.
Emini said he invested more than $150,000 in the construction. He went to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for financial assistance to cover his losses since the home was not yet insured.
Unfortunately, only bad news was waiting for him because he was not living in the home.
“FEMA is saying they cannot help me because I did not live in it,” Emini said. “It’s just devastating. It’s unpredictable. Right now, it’s a lot of mixed-up feelings. It’s just hard. How do you deny something that somebody lost for over hundreds of thousands of dollars just because I didn’t live there?”
He said despite having photographic and video evidence from construction and that the plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems were all completed, FEMA is offering him no assistance for the loss.
FEMA media relations specialist Troy York told the Daily News that the fact Emini had not taken up residence there “is something that he could be denied on.”
“FEMA’s criteria is that you either be a homeowner or a renter,” York said. “I would suggest that he seek assistance to SBA (Small Business Administration). It is unfortunate. … I really think SBA would be a good avenue for him to pursue.”
Emini had been living in an apartment in the subdivision while the home was being built, but it was also largely damaged in the Dec. 11 tornado.
Emini has been offered some assistance from FEMA for damage inflicted on his apartment because he was paying rent to a landlord.
However, he said that amount pales in comparison to the thousands he lost when his soon-to-be-home was destroyed.
“They want me to settle for $2,400,” Emini said. “Why are they saying they have trillions of dollars to help people, if they aren’t doing it? This is not fair. This just doesn’t make sense to me. So, I lost around $200,000 and all I get is a ‘sorry?’ If you are for the people of this country, it doesn’t work like that. If you say in the news that everybody gets help, then you can’t leave me out.”
The site of the demolished house covers 0.79 acres and is at 590 Moss Creek Ave.
Emini said his newly constructed home was “across the street” from where the Brown and Besic families lived. Several members of those two families died in the same tornado.
Emini said he has lived in Bowling Green for more than six years and owns a construction company called G&B Construction.
Emini, his wife and 2-year-old daughter all made it through the storm and have taken refuge with acquaintances for now.
He has since started a GoFundMe account in an effort to rebound from the devastating loss. As of now, he has raised over $14,238 of his $150,000 goal. The account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/zt8ux8-tornado.
“Everything I’ve been working on for the past six years – gone in a matter of minutes,” Emini said. “When you get out of those things, its a mixed-up feeling. There is a lot of fear and anxiety. … Any donations or shares will help, and we are praying for everyone impacted by this tornado.”