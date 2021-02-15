A man accused of killing another man in a Rockfield shooting and injuring his son made his first court appearance Monday.
Daniel W. Moore, 35, of Greensburg, was arraigned in Warren District Court on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.
Moore is accused of shooting and killing Russell Heard, 74, of Rockfield, during an altercation Sunday at 995 Galloways Mill Road.
Warren District Judge Brent Potter appointed a public defender to represent Moore and entered a not guilty plea on Moore’s behalf.
Kentucky State Police responded Sunday to a shooting complaint at the residence.
KSP said an altercation occurred there between Moore and Bradley E. Heard, 35, of Rockfield.
Moore suffered a knife wound during the incident, police said.
Moore, who was armed with a handgun, fired multiple rounds that struck Bradley and Russell Heard.
Russell Heard was pronounced dead at the scene. Bradley Heard was transported to The Medical Center, where police said Sunday he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Moore was located by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a red Ford Ranger on Russellville Road near Interstate 165 and was taken to The Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, KSP said.
Moore was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail at 9:53 p.m. Sunday, according to information on the jail’s website.
He remains jailed under a $50,000 cash bond and is set to return to court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree manslaughter is a Class B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.