A Bowling Green woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of being impaired during a crash that killed a man driving a moped.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers responded about 11:30 a.m. Friday to a crash near Louisville Road and River Street. Jordan D. Spratt, 25, was found on the road with life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
After an investigation, police believe Spratt was traveling north on Louisville Road on a moped when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Donna J. Myers, 54, of Bowling Green.
Myers was taken to The Medical Center for a blood draw and arrested on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense) and driving on a license suspended for DUI.