A man serving more than 32 years in prison for a series of carjackings in Louisville pleaded guilty this week to his role in a 2021 shooting in Bowling Green.
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez, 21, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to a count of first-degree assault.
Mayorga-Sanchez admitted to shooting William Kuprion on Oct. 27, 2021, during an incident outside Kuprion's Nashville Road residence.
Kuprion was treated at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for multiple gunshot wounds.
The Bowling Green Police Department learned that the shooting occurred after Kuprion confronted a man in a vehicle in front of his home. The vehicle was driven away before officers arrived.
BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow said in an affidavit that witnesses described the shooter as a young Hispanic male who was in a white pickup truck.
On Nov. 9, 2021, Scharlow was contacted by a Louisville Metro Police detective who had information related to the shooting.
Police in Louisville had developed Mayorga-Sanchez as a suspect in a separate case there with the help of a confidential informant, who had reported that Maoyrga-Sanchez was involved in the shooting in Bowling Green.
Scharlow traveled to Louisville on that date to interview Mayorga-Sanchez, who was in custody.
According to court records, Mayorga-Sanchez confirmed he was present outside the Nashville Road home on the night of the shooting.
Mayorga-Sanchez recalled seeing someone holding a baseball bat, a statement Kuprion corroborated when he told police he was holding a club during the incident, court records show.
“Mayorga-Sanchez admitted he fired shots while fleeing from the location, and left in a ‘white or beige’ truck,” Scharlow said in the affidavit.
A plea agreement recommended a 15-year sentence, which Warren Circuit Judge John Grise imposed, records show.
The shooting in Bowling Green occurred the day after a carjacking in Louisville tied to Mayorga-Sanchez in which a juvenile was shot.
According to court records in that case, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Murano was sitting at a traffic light when a man tapped on the driver's side window with a gun and told the driver to get out of the vehicle.
The driver's son got out during that time and was shot in the abdomen, piercing his pancreas and bowel.
The suspect, later identified as Mayorga-Sanchez, then stole the vehicle and traveled to Tennessee and then to Bowling Green, federal court records show.
Mayorga-Sanchez was linked by federal investigators to a total of four carjackings in Jefferson County that took place within eight days of one another in 2021, including two carjackings on the same day.
He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Louisville to three counts of carjacking, one count of carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of violence and a count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Mayorga-Sanchez was sentenced in May to 385 months in prison in the federal case. The 15-year sentence he received in the Warren County case will be served concurrently to his federal sentence.