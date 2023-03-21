A Tennessee man who admitted to his involvement in a police chase that traveled through multiple counties and ended with him crashing a stolen vehicle downtown was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison.
Paul Edward Eden, 46, pleaded guilty Monday in Warren Circuit Court to five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count each of receiving stolen property, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Eden was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, by Kentucky State Police following a pursuit that passed through Simpson County and continued into Warren County on Plano Road.
According to an arrest citation, Eden's vehicle, which had been reported stolen, swerved into the opposite lane on Plano Road, forcing a KSP trooper to drive into a ditch to avoid being struck.
The pursuit continued on Scottsville Road and into downtown, where the vehicle Eden was driving made a wrong turn on State Street and struck two vehicles while traveling the wrong way on State Street near 13th Avenue.
The crash rendered the vehicle Eden drove inoperable, and he was arrested and booked into Warren County Regional Jail after being treated at an area hospital for injuries related to the crash.
In court on Monday, Eden said he had no memory of the pursuit, but he agreed that the evidence against him was sufficient for him to plead guilty.
Eden's attorney, Zanda Myers of the Department of Public Advocacy, said that at the time of the incident, Eden had been recently released from prison in Tennessee and his father had died.
"He was really upset about that, he relapsed on drugs and essentially went on a bender," Myers said.
Eden's plea agreement dismisses a count of attempted murder and several traffic offenses, and he has charges pending in Simpson Circuit Court related to the pursuit.
Had the case gone to trial and Eden been convicted as charged, he faced up to 70 years in prison.
