Less than a week before the case was to go to trial, Shannon Eugene Ward pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from a fatal shooting at Whiskey River Pub.
Ward, 45, of Elizabethtown, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment, offenses that arose from the Sept. 5, 2020, incident at the bar on River Street, in which Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, was shot and killed.
Standing with his legal team Thursday morning in Warren Circuit Court, Ward answered a series of questions from Warren Circuit Judge John Grise prior to entering his guilty plea in which he affirmed that he was admitting guilt voluntarily.
The case was scheduled for a jury trial beginning Tuesday, but that date will be devoted instead to a sentencing by bench trial, in which Grise will determine a sentence after considering evidence from both sides.
Ward faces a sentence of 20 to 50 years in prison, or life with no chance at parole for at least 20 years.
Souders' death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which was called to Whiskey River in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2020.
According to court records and prior testimony in the case, Ward was at the bar with his girlfriend and witnesses described Ward as being confrontational with other patrons prior to the shooting.
Souders, who was described by BGPD Detective David Grimsley in a 2020 preliminary hearing as "someone who helps keep the peace inside the bar," at one point had some words with Ward, but worked to defuse the situation, according to court records.
Witnesses told police there was nothing to indicate Souders and Ward were previously acquainted with one another and that Souders presented no threat to Ward just prior to the shooting.
According to records, Ward pulled a handgun from his waist and shot Souders once in the head as he stood next to Ward.
Souders was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other patrons wrestled Ward to the ground and took away his handgun, which was recovered by police.
The incident was captured on video surveillance footage from the business.
"Mr. Ward doesn't remember the night, he can't be sure if it was because of a mental health condition or alcohol or both, but he has seen the video and he doesn't dispute what's on the video," Ward's attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, said Thursday in court.
According to an arrest citation, Ward claimed to have acted in self-defense, but police said the video footage did not bear out that assertion.
At a hearing last month, Grise determined that Ward was competent to stand trial, after hearing from a doctor who performed a psychiatric evaluation on Ward.
