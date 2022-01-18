A Rockfield man who was shot during a confrontation outside his home has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, resolving a criminal case that stemmed from an incident in which the man’s father was killed.
Bradley Heard, 38, pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree wanton endangerment and was sentenced to five years in prison, court records said.
Heard had been charged with first-degree assault in the Feb. 14 incident at Galloways Mill Road that resulted in the death of his father, Russell Heard, 74, from a gunshot wound.
Kentucky State Police said Bradley Heard came out of his father’s residence with two knives and charged at Daniel Moore, who investigators said had come to the residence in an effort to retrieve a gun he believed had been stolen from him.
Moore was stabbed in his left shoulder and fired three shots at Bradley Heard and a round at Russell Heard, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
“According to witnesses on scene, Daniel Moore did have his firearm out,” KSP Detective Courtney Milam testified last year in Warren District Court. “It was pointed at the ground in front of his belt buckle.”
Witnesses reported that Moore did not point his gun at anybody when he arrived, Milam said.
Bradley Heard was taken to The Medical Center for treatment and was released the next month, at which point he was served with a warrant charging him with first-degree assault.
Moore was located by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Russellville Road in a truck driven by his sister and en route to a hospital.
Moore told police he fired a warning shot toward the ground, but Bradley Heard continued to advance while armed with the knives, Milam testified.
Moore claimed he didn’t shoot Russell Heard and that he was alive on the porch when Moore left the scene, but Milam testified that Moore’s account was contradicted by statements from witnesses.
Moore was arrested on a count of first-degree manslaughter, but a grand jury in April declined to return an indictment.
