A Tennessee man accused of taking part in a scheme that involved stealing a safe full of jewelry that once belonged to the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch has pleaded guilty.
Frank E. Leonard, 38, of Franklin, Tenn., entered a guilty plea Monday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity (valued at $10,000 or more).
Leonard is one of six people charged in connection with what authorities described as a plot that culminated in a July 13, 2020, home invasion in which three people forced their way into the Smallhouse Road home where the safe was kept.
A person in the home, Doreen McCloud, was tackled by the intruders and restrained with zip ties, suffering ankle and leg fractures, according to court records.
The intruders then took the safe from the home.
A civil lawsuit filed last year in Warren Circuit Court on behalf of Burch’s estate said the safe contained 300 to 400 pieces of jewelry valued at more than $1 million.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said Monday that Leonard learned from other co-defendants about the existence of the safe and traveled to Warren County on the day of the incident.
Leonard was not present at the home during the invasion, remaining at an off-site location to act “basically as backup during the commission of the burglary,” Cohron said.
Later, Leonard was present as jewelry and other valuables were removed from the safe and he was paid with proceeds from the sale of some of those items, Cohron said.
Leonard faced more serious charges when he was indicted last year, including engaging in organized crime, kidnapping by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity and theft by unlawful taking by complicity.
A plea agreement proposes the dismissal of the organized crime, kidnapping and assault counts and the reduction of the robbery charge to second-degree burglary by complicity.
Leonard initially faced 70 years in prison if he had been convicted on all counts as charged, but the agreement recommends a 10-year sentence with Leonard becoming eligible for parole consideration after serving 20% of his time.
Cohron will oppose probation for Leonard.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a Dec. 5 sentencing date for Leonard, who is currently free on an unsecured $25,000 bond.
A co-defendant, Marshall Belew, 53, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., also appeared in court Monday for a hearing.
Belew is charged with the same counts returned against Leonard in the indictment last year.
“We believe we are very close to resolving this case,” Cohron said.
Belew was ordered to return to court Monday.
Belew and Leonard are identified in court records as operators of Tennessee-based jewelry stores.
Two people, Javier Nunez and Nicholas Cruz-Palacios, earlier pleaded guilty to several offenses stemming from the incident, each admitting to their role in carrying out the home invasion.
Nunez was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking.
Cruz-Palacios awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.
Another two co-defendants, Jeffery Weisman and Patricia Weisman, are scheduled to face a jury trial Nov. 1 on charges of engaging in organized crime, kidnapping by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity, and theft by unlawful taking by complicity.
The Weismans are accused of planning the jewelry heist and hiring the people who committed the home invasion, as well as having knowledge of the safe and its contents, as well as the security features of the Smallhouse Road home, court records show.
According to prior court testimony, Jeffery Weisman sold a large amount of Burch’s jewelry collection to her over the years and the Weismans are identified in court records as “close acquaintances” of the Burch family.
Burch, who served as WKU provost from 1998 until her 2010 retirement, died in January 2020.