A man accused of being the driver who took a man suspected in a murder to and from the scene of the crime pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court.
Andy Martin Schmucker, 35, of Auburn, entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court to a charge of being an accessory after the fact to a murder for hire.
Schmucker was indicted by a federal grand jury following the Dec. 30, 2020, death of Brian Russell, 43, of Franklin, who was found shot at his home on Portland Avenue.
According to a copy of his plea agreement, Schmucker met with Xavior Caine Posey in Bowling Green and agreed to Posey’s request to drive him to an undisclosed location.
“During the drive, Posey told Schmucker that he had been hired to kill someone,” the plea agreement said.
Posey had Schmucker drop him off near a cemetery in Franklin behind Russell’s residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2020, and Posey instructed Schmucker to circle the block.
After doing that, Schmucker picked up Posey, and the two traveled to Portland Avenue, where Posey got out, walked across the street to Russell’s residence and then came back to the truck, according to court records.
Posey then left the truck a second time and crossed the street to the right side of Russell’s residence.
“Schmucker heard three shots fired, and then Posey ran back to the truck,” the plea agreement said. “Schmucker asked Posey if he got him, and Posey replied that he didn’t know as he shot through the door. The two men fled the scene in the truck.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell said in court that the evidence in the case does not indicate that the shots were fired through the door.
The accessory charge against Schmucker carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, but Sewell said in court that he would seek a punishment on the low end of recommended sentencing guidelines.
Answering questions from U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers, Schmucker acknowledged the factual basis for the guilty plea and admitted to the allegations laid out by the prosecution.
Final sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024, after trials that have been set for November for Posey and Freddy Gonzalez, who have each been charged with murder for hire.
Gonzalez is alleged to have solicited Posey to kill Russell, who had rekindled a relationship with his ex-wife after she ended a previous relationship with Gonzalez, according to court records.
Authorities claim that Gonzalez offered money to Posey through the mobile payment service CashApp in order to carry out the alleged scheme.
The two men face a Nov. 28 jury trial and could receive either the death penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.
Schmucker had been interviewed by a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent who had learned through investigation that Schmucker was an associate of Posey’s and had been in Franklin the morning of Russell’s death, according to federal court records.
After pleading guilty, Schmucker was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond and ordered to complete an inpatient drug treatment program, according to a copy of the bond filed in the case.