A Barren County man who admitted guilt in a human trafficking case has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Micah Aaron Manthe, 40, of Glasgow, was sentenced this week by Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander on charges of human trafficking, seven counts of second-degree rape and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Manthe pleaded guilty in September to the charges, which resulted from an investigation by the Barren County Sheriff's Office.
According to court records, Manthe came to the attention of law enforcement on Feb. 5, 2021, when the Department of Community Based Services contacted the sheriff's office and related allegations that a then-12-year-old girl made against Manthe.
The juvenile reported that Manthe exposed her to sexual contact, looked in the shower while she was bathing and sent images of his genitalia to her on a cellphone, an arrest citation said.
On the next day, the sheriff's office obtained and executed a search warrant for Manthe's residence, seizing several items.
Manthe agreed to be interviewed at the sheriff's office, during which he corroborated the juvenile's allegations, according to his arrest citation.
Manthe was initially charged with a single count of first-degree sexual abuse, but continued investigation over the next several weeks led eventually to a nine-count indictment being returned against him.
Under the terms of his sentence, Manthe will have to serve at least 85% of his time behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.
A co-defendant, Danielle Cordes, 40, of Glasgow, has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
BCSO detectives interviewed Cordes last year as part of the investigation into Manthe.
"During the interview she stated that she knew Micah Manthe was in possession of a file that contained sexual performances of minors," Cordes' arrest citation said. "She also stated that she knew he had been in possession of the file since before November 2020 and she had not reported it to law enforcement."
Cordes also told investigators she had discovered and deleted images of Manthe’s genitals and the 12-year-old’s exposed breast on a cellphone and was aware of other text messages and images, according to her arrest citation.
Several electronic devices were seized when executing the search warrant, including a tablet that contained about 1,000 files of child sexual exploitation, court records show.
Prosecutors have recommended that Cordes be placed on probation for three years.
She is set to be sentenced Dec. 12 in Barren Circuit Court.