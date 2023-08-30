A Bowling Green man who claimed he was paid to carry out a homicide was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.
Jeffrey Lee Smith, 50, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court in accordance with a plea agreement in which he admitted to a count of murder in connection with the death of Smajo Miropija.
According to prior courtroom testimony, Smith strangled and beat Miropija, 49, on Feb. 8, 2019, at Mega Transport, Miropija's business on Porter Pike.
Miropija's body was found by the Bowling Green Police Department badly burned with an extension cord around his neck.
An autopsy found that Miropija died of asphyxiation by strangulation.
Standing with his attorney, Frank Wakefield, Smith declined to make a statement when given an opportunity by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise to address the court.
The sentencing resolves criminal cases against Smith and a co-defendant, Antonio Wilson, who had been accused of enlisting Smith's services with deadly intent.
Both men were charged in 2019 in connection with Miropija's death.
Smith was taken into custody at a Kentucky State Police traffic checkpoint on unrelated charges and eventually indicted on a count of murder by a Warren County grand jury.
Wilson was found guilty by a jury last year of murder by complicity and acquitted on charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is now serving a 35-year sentence.
Jurors learned that Miropija was the father of Wilson's then-girlfriend and that Smith had done occasional yard work for Wilson and his mother.
Prosecutors claimed that Miropija and Wilson had gotten into a physical confrontation a few days before the homicide.
Smith testified at trial against Wilson, claiming that Wilson offered him $10,000 and a new truck to kill Miropija, and then drove with Smith to Mega Transport the night before the homicide in order to familiarize Smith with the building.
The following day, Smith and Wilson traveled to a nearby parking lot, where Smith said he got into a pickup truck that police learned was registered to Mega Transport and drove to the business.
Smith recounted getting into a fight with Miropija that ended with him gaining the upper hand.
Smith claimed that Wilson later came to the business, poured lacquer thinner over Miropija's body and set it on fire, and that Wilson went on to pay Smith $2,000.
City police made efforts to reach Wilson shortly after Miropija's body was discovered to talk about the incident, only to learn that he had taken a flight from Chicago to the Philippines two days after police found the body.
Authorities in the Philippines took Wilson into custody later in 2019, and he was eventually brought back to the U.S. for trial.
In addition to the murder charge, Smith's 20-year sentence also covers unrelated convictions for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.