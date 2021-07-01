A man took control of a rental car on Tuesday in Bowling Green, only to be arrested later in Glasgow, according to police.
The incident began on Veterans Memorial Lane, where a man reported to the Bowling Green Police Department that he was driving the rental car, a black 2021 Toyota Tacoma, to Walmart on Morgantown Road with a passenger he knew as "Florida."
While driving, the man said he told "Florida" about needing to either return the rental or try to talk the company into letting him drive it for a few more days while his own car was being repaired.
At that point "Florida" told him to pull over, said he was in some trouble, brandished a handgun and told the man to get out of the vehicle, according to a BGPD incident report.
The man said he complied and then "Florida" drove off with the Tacoma.
The victim told police he believed the first name of the man he knew as "Florida" was Steve or Steven, according to the city police report.
Later on Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department was told to be on the lookout for a person and vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting in Bowling Green, according to GPD.
A vehicle and person matching the description was located on Humble Avenue, and a Glasgow officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued onward for about 3 1/2 miles before stopping on Burkesville Road.
Police located syringes, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in the vehicle, which police confirmed had been stolen.
Stephen H. Flaherty, 37, of Bowling Green, was charged by GPD with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.