A Subway sandwich shop employee reported being robbed Sunday in Glasgow outside the business on the Glasgow Public Square, and police arrested a suspect.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, the employee reported that he was taking trash to a nearby dumpster when he was struck in the head with an object and had money taken from his pockets.

The victim gave a description of the perpetrator to officers, who later located someone fitting that description on Columbia Avenue.

The suspect, identified as Jason W. Wheat, of Morgantown, ran a short distance before being taken into custody, according to GPD.

Wheat was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery and served with active arrest warrants in unrelated cases.

Tags

Recommended for you