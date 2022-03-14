Man reports robbery in Glasgow, police arrest suspect Daily News Mar 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jason Wheat Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Subway sandwich shop employee reported being robbed Sunday in Glasgow outside the business on the Glasgow Public Square, and police arrested a suspect.According to the Glasgow Police Department, the employee reported that he was taking trash to a nearby dumpster when he was struck in the head with an object and had money taken from his pockets.The victim gave a description of the perpetrator to officers, who later located someone fitting that description on Columbia Avenue. The suspect, identified as Jason W. Wheat, of Morgantown, ran a short distance before being taken into custody, according to GPD.Wheat was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery and served with active arrest warrants in unrelated cases. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Myglasgow Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG man found safe after being reported missing in NashvilleBG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling GreenBobby Dale WhiteWarren County grand returns indictments5-decade career ends for grocer/restaurateur DiemerRoad work slows traffic for now in AlvatonBGISD has new enrollment process for nonresident studentsPolice agencies look for ways to stay competitive in wagesHomicide victim's daughter, defendant's son testify at trialWilma Jean Spinks (Simmons) Images Videos State News FEMA: More than $64M in aid OK'd after Kentucky tornadoes Breonna Taylor’s family, supporters sustain push for justice ‘Incredible Colon’ in Kentucky helps illustrate cancer risks Run-DMC icon has message for Louisville elementary students Hair discrimination act clears Kentucky House committee National News Man sought in homeless killings in New York, Washington D.C. Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on 'The Hours' US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions Wisconsin Democrats vie for edge in crowded Senate race POLITICAL NEWS House panel approves full-day kindergarten legislation For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress US official says Russia seeking military aid from China US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView