City firefighters rescued a man from a residence after arriving at a structure fire Thursday morning.
According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, firefighters responded around 7:04 a.m. to the fire in the 1400 block of Lynhurst Drive.
Smoke and fire was observed by BGFD personnel who first arrived at 7:08 a.m., and a man, whose name has not been released, was located inside the residence at 7:11 a.m. and rescued by firefighters.
He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
The fire was under control at 7:34 a.m. and investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, according to BGFD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.